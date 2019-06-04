No load-shedding during Eid holidays countrywide: power Minister

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan, on Tuesday has announced that there would be no load-shedding during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays countrywide.

Omar Ayub in his video message issued on twitter account, he said, out of 8,790 feeders, no load-shedding was being carried out on 80 per cent feeders in the country.

He added that it was for the first time that there was no load-shedding during Sehr and Iftar in the holy month of Ramazan for which the Prime Minister Imran Khan had given special instructions.

The minister said the government is determined to carry forward the campaign against electricity theft across the country.

Last week, K-Electric on Friday had announced to provide uninterrupted power supply to residential consumers during Eidul Fitr holidays in Karachi.