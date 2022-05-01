No loadshedding during eid days, directs PM

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed distribution companies against carrying out loadshedding during three days of Eid ul Fitr and warned those who fail to implement the directive. According to sources privy to the development, the federal government has sought details of power generation and consumption during the Eid days.

“Directives have been issued to supply adequate fuel and gas to all power generation companies,” they said adding, previously a shortage in supply of fuel and gas to the power plants had led to loadshedding in the country.

A report on April 29 said that the electricity crisis in the country has worsen as 10 to 15 hours of loadshedding has been witnessed nationwide after power shortfall reached 9,000 megawatts (MW).

According to sources, the power supply in the country remained at 15,000 MW against a demand of 24,000 MW. “Major urban centres are witnessing loadshedding duration of 10 hours while the rural areas are facing power outages of upto 15 hours,” they said.

The sources further shared that the LESCO system was overloaded and the shortfall has gone beyond 1500 MW.

“The quota of power supply to LESCO remains at 3400 MW against a demand of 4900 MW,” they said adding, the overloading led to disruption of supply to multiple grid stations, causing power outages in the city.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said the government will improve the working conditions of the workers in accordance with Islam, the Constitution of Pakistan and international standards. In a message on the International Workers’ Day falling on May 1, Shehbaz Sharif said, “I greet the workers across Pakistan and all over the world on this International Workers’ Day.”

“Without the development of the workers the real development of the world is incomplete. On this day, I want to commemorate those laborers of Chicago whose sacrifices have become a global movement for labourers’ rights.

He said, “The development of the world is the result of the hard work of the workers. The efforts of International Labour Organization (ILO) for the health and safety of laborers is commendable and highly appropriate.” The laborers and workers which include educated, illiterate, skilled and unskilled play a pivotal role in the development of any country and society, he said adding, “Allah Almighty has declared labourer as His friend and has ordered to pay wages to labourer before his sweat dries; this is a clear definition of the status of the workers and their economic rights in Islam.”

The Prime Minister said as soon as he took the charge, the government raised the minimum wage to 25,000 rupees.” “We are committed to solving the problems of workers and laborers at all levels.

I assure you that we will work with all parties to take practical steps to protect the rights of laborers and workers.”

