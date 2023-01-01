No magic solution to Afghan crisis, says Swiss UN Envoy

KABUL (Khaama Press): Switzerland’s Ambassador to the United Nations Pascale Baeriswyl has said the situation in Afghanistan under the Taliban administration has turned into a complicated dilemma. Switzerland took the presidency of the UN Security Council for the first time.

Baeriswyl told to reporters at the UN Headquarter that Afghanis is currently faced with an extremely complicated challenge, and said “We do not have a magic solution to the Afghan crisis”.

Ms. Baeriswyl expressed her optimism about the ongoing Doha Meeting, and said, “I am hopeful that Doha Meeting would conclude to finding ways to manage the Afghan crisis,” which has affected women and girls the most than other segments of society.

This comes as Doha Meeting chaired by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and participants from 25 countries and international institutions is going on in Qatar. The meeting is aimed at achieving a general consensus to interact with the Taliban and adopt a single approach towards the policies of the de facto authorities of Afghanistan.

Participants from the US, China, Russia, and Afghanistan’s neighboring countries including Pakistan and European partners have been invited to the two-day-closed door meeting the discuss Afghanistan.

Stéphane Dujarric, the UN Spokesperson on Friday said the Taliban representatives have not been invited to the meeting. Also, it is believed that recognizing Afghanistan’s de facto regime is not part of the agenda.

The UN has announced that major issues including women’s rights, forming an inclusive government, countering terrorism, drug trafficking, and finding a common approach to engage with the Taliban administration would be discussed thoroughly.