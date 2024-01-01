No magic wand to solve issues instantly, let’s unite for country: FinMin Aurangzeb

F.P. Report

KAMALIA : Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized the need for collective efforts to address the country’s challenges, urging unity among stakeholders. Speaking to the media in Kamalia, he candidly remarked, “We don’t have a magic wand to fix everything overnight, but we must unite for the nation.”

The minister stated that the government is committed to sustainable development and is actively seeking input from stakeholders for the upcoming budget.

“We will not sit idly in Islamabad; instead, we will go to the people to gather their suggestions for the budget. Sitting in Islamabad during budget preparation is not effective,” he added.

Aurangzeb emphasized that lowering interest rates will benefit businesses and pave the way for economic stability.

“As interest rates decrease, we will move toward single-digit levels, ensuring growth and stability by 2025,” he said.

The finance minister highlighted the government’s focus on economic reforms, stating, “We are not making empty promises; we are delivering. All stakeholders are being consulted to achieve sustainable economic stability.”

Aurangzeb underscored the need to address loss-making public institutions, suggesting their transfer to the private sector.

“Charity cannot sustain the nation; it can only support schools and hospitals. Loss-making institutions should either be shut down or handed over to the private sector,” he said.

Tax Reforms and Accountability:

The minister vowed to bring transparency and expand the tax net, ensuring fairness.

“We have all the data and are bringing everything into the tax system. Our aim is not to burden taxpayers further but to curb tax evasion,” he assured.

Highlighting agriculture and information technology as key growth sectors, Aurangzeb announced revolutionary steps for agricultural improvement and IT expansion.

“We are taking steps to reduce electricity costs and involve the private sector in the nation’s progress,” he added.

Aurangzeb urged political and economic stakeholders to unite on initiatives such as the “Charter of Economy” to ensure national progress.

“For the sake of the country, let us come together on three or four major points, including the Charter of Economy,” he concluded.