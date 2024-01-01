No member arrested within premises of Parliament: Tarar

Saqib Mushtaq

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, said on Wednesday that CCTV footage confirmed that no member of Parliament was arrested within its premises.

Responding to a point raised by PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan, he said, that all records related to the arrest were available in the Speaker’s chamber. He said that the arrests took place outside the Parliament building. He said that the entire house stood in support of the Speaker and said no one had asked him to refrain from engaging opposition members.

The minister invited opposition members to examine the footage present in the Speaker’s chamber and expressed disappointment that PTI members lacked the courage to listen and engage in meaningful dialogue. He reiterated that constructive conversation remains the key to resolving political issues.

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar also suggested the formation of a special parliamentary committee, including members from the opposition, to raise awareness and tackle the implementation issues surrounding women’s inheritance rights.

Responding to a calling attention notice about the non-enforcement of court orders concerning women’s legal share of inheritance in the Islamabad Capital Territory, he urged the chair to notify a committee comprising members from both the Senate and National Assembly. He fully supported Nafeesa Shah’s suggestion to include Senate members in the committee and requested that the process be expedited.

The minister said, that his ministry will launch awareness campaigns to educate the public in this regard. He said that Islam mandated inheritance rights for women. He said that officials from National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Revenue Board would also be invited to participate in the committee’s discussions.

He said that dowry has no place in Islam or inheritance law, and pointed out the need to change societal mindsets that deprive women of their legal inheritance rights. “It is unfortunate that women continue to be denied their rightful inheritance. To change this mindset, we must address the cultural barriers,” Tarar said. “We must accept that women deserve their rightful inheritance. When this house raises its voice, the mindset will change.”

He highlighted recent reforms that allow the NADRA to issue succession certificates, simplifying the inheritance process with only four key documents: a Family Registration Certificate (FRC), a death certificate, a succession certificate, and an affidavit.