No mercy for corrupt, says PM Imran Khan in cabinet meeting: sources

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Sources privy to the government quarters on Thursday expressed great satisfaction on sugar theft inquiry commission report and hailed the efforts of FIA.

Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) Chief Wajid Zia’s performance was praised across the board, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the inquiry report compiled by the agency had no loophole and is conclusive, sources claimed.

Sources further revealed that the Prime Minister expressed resolve to keep on fighting the scourge of corruption and mafia embroiled in illegal activities to bring harm to Pakistan.

Sources also said that the Prime Minister remained firm on his stance against corruption and said that no matter who committed the crime, justice will be meted regardless.

The prime minister also expressed happiness at the support of the cabinet in federal government’s fight against corruption.

It is pertinent to mention here, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said earlier in the day that the government is going to make public a report of the Sugar Inquiry Commission formed to fix responsibility for the sugar crisis that hit the country earlier this year.

Speaking to media alongside Information Minister Shibli Faraz, he said the report will be made available on the Press Information Department (PID) website today.

The report vindicates what the prime minister has been stating from day one, Shahzad Akbar said.