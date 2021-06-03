No military solution to Afghan conflict, Pak. supports political settlement-FO

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: There is no military solutions of Afgh-an conflict and Pakistan Supports all efforts for Peaceful Political Settlement in Afghanistan. It was observed by the Foreign Office Spokesperson Mr. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry during weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday in response to a media query.

Mr. Chaudhry maintained that Pakistan had played a constructive role in Afghan peace process since from its initiation. According to him, the three defining milestones of Afghan Peace Process including US-Taliban peace agreement, commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations and agreement on rules and procedures between the two parties were made possible due to Pakistan’s vital role in this regard.

Chaudhry further said that Pakistan wants an orderly and responsible troops withdrawal from Afghanistan without creating a security vacuum in the country which may provide a space to terrorist groups to take advantage of that. Chaudhry observed that Pakistan desires that US troops withdrawal must coincide with the progress achieved by the parties during negotiation and for that end Pakistan is continuously in contact with all stakeholders to move in the required direction.

While responding to a query regarding Pakistan permission for use of its air and military bases for US military operation in post US Afghanistan era and Pak-US agreement 2001, Mr. Chaudhry said that there is no US air or military base in Pakistan and no such proposal is envisioned so far. He further said that Pakistan and US have a cooperation agreement for the use of Air Lines of Communication (ALOC) and Ground Lines of Communication (GLOC) since 2001.

While commenting on a query regarding Pakistan current position on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Mr. Chaudhry said that there is absolutely no change in Pakistan position in IIOJK and Pakistani leadership recent statements clearly signifying Pakistan principled position on the issue.

While commenting a recent case of COVID-19 detection in Indian Diplomatic officials at Wagah border, Mr. Chaudhry informed the media men that the 12 members of Indian diplomats and their families arrived at Wagah border on May 22, 2021 all carrying negative PCR reports with them, however, one of the lady spouse detected positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted by Pakistan health ministry staff present at Wagah check post. However, NCOC instructed the all passengers to undergo mandatory quarantine.

While responding to a query regarding former Israeli war Minister and a potential candidate for the position of Israeli Prime Minster recent comments about Pakistani hospital in Gaza as Hamas Headquar-ters, Mr. Chaudry observed that Pakistan believes that it is causal misjudgement at best and deliberate misrepresentation at worst. He expressed serious exception to the fact that Pakistani building was misreported in the statement.

While answering a query regarding recent attacks by Afghan Nationals on Pakistan High Commission in London Mr. Chaudhry said that the few Afghan nationals had entered in the High Commission during the protest and the matter had been raised with British authorities and Pakistan is still waiting for their response.

While commenting on completion of 100 days of reinstatement of 2003 ceasefire understanding by Pakistan and India, Mr. Chaudhry said that Pakistan believes that this reinstatement had bring peace along the line of control and provided some relief to the Kashmiri people residing on both sides of LOC. He further added that India must create enabling environment for a meaningful and result oriented engagement between the two countries.

While responding to a query regarding Foreign Minister SM Qureshi’s comments regarding Pakistan China talks on human rights situation in Xinjiang, Mr. Chaudhry said that Pakistan’s Policy on Xinjiang is consistent and clear, and Pakistan believes that affairs related to Xinjiang is an internal matter of China. Furthermore, China also organized a visit of our and other representatives to Xinjiang to provide firsthand knowledge about the situation. He noted that Pakistan and China have good relations based on mutual trust and understanding.