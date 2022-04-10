No more Covid death in Pakistan

KARACHI (PPI): Pakistan on Sunday reported no Covid death in the last 24 hours while number of positive cases has surged to 1,526,568 and the nationwide tally of fatalities rose to 30,361 so far.

According to National Institute of Health (NIH), 96 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. So far, 13,558 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,097 in Sindh, 6,322 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 576,320 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 505,372 in Punjab, 219,257 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,126 in Islamabad, 43,295 in Azad Kashmir, 35,480 in Balochistan and 11,718 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 27,740,595 coronavirus tests and 25,342 in the last 24 hours. 1,486,820 patients have recovered in the country whereas 273 patients are in critical condition.

So far, 133,511,565 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 82,586 in last 24 hours. 119,748,634 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 206,961 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

Number of coronavirus cases decrease significantly in Punjab: The number of coronavirus cases have decreased significantly in Punjab due to current heat

wave as 25 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 506,382 while death toll was recorded as 13,557 and recoveries as 490,518.

The P&SHD confirmed 14 cases in Lahore, 01 in Bahawalpur, 03 in Multan, 05 in Rawalpindi, 01 in Sargodha and 01 cases of COVID-19 was reported in Vehari.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 10,759,919 tests for Covid-19.

The health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.

Related