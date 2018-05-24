No more meeting with Abbasi on care taker PM: Khursheed Shah

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Tuesday said that he would not more discuss caretaker prime minister Name with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Talking with media Khursheed Shah said that PM is changing his stance again and again on the name of care taker PM.

The opposition leader and PM Abbasi have met six times but no consensus has been reached on the name for the position of caretaker premier.

The current government is expected to conclude its five-year tenure on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold the general elections.

According to sources, the government has suggested names of former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk and Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani – also a former chief justice. The Pakistan People’s Party, on the other hand, has finalized the names of Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jilani for the care taker PM.

