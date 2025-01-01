No more picnics, study tours for school students

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Education Department has banned educational field trips and picnics for government school students, ARY News reported on Friday.

Through a notification issued here, the Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directed all government schools in the province not to take students on educational field trips, tours, or picnics.

As per the notification circulated to all DEOs and the merged districts, government school authorities are not allowed to take students to educational field trips, tours or picnics.

All District Education Officers have been instructed to strictly enforce the ban.

Earlier in Peshawar, keeping student’s health concerns in consideration, the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar enforced Section 144, prohibiting the sale of junk food within a 150-meter radius of schools.

The enforcement of those regulations was a proactive measure to protect the health and safety of students and residents. The district administration’s actions reflected their promise to address public concerns and maintain command in the region.

It was also stated that Legal action would be taken against vendors selling substandard chips and other junk food items under Section 144, the notification read. “This order will remain in effect for 30 days.”