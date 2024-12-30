No need for deal: Imran

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Aleema Khan, the sister of Imran Khan, said that the former prime minister has refused to strike any deal, asking “why he would enter any deal when he has already spent one-and-a-half years” in prison.

“The PTI founder said that his cases have been wrapped up and he was not making a deal [with the government] over this matter,” said Aleema while speaking to media persons outside Adiala jail on Monday — where her brother is incarcerated. Aleema, who has recently been taking part in party’s political matters, said that Khan has vowed to fight his cases and will not accept any offer to be placed under house arrest in Bani Gala.

The PTI founder, she said, has questioned how were the cases of those leaders who left the party were forgiven. “He said that the May 9 conspiracy was hatched to crush the party,” said Khan’s sister. Aleema said her brother has reiterated the demands of a judicial probe into May 9 riots and November 26 late-night crackdown and release of “political prisoners”.

Toshakhana-II case: List of gifts received by Imran as PM presented in court: The list of over 100 gifts received by Imran Khan during his tenure as was submitted to the court during a hearing of the Toshakhana-II case at Adiala Jail.

Special Central Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand presided over the hearing, attended by Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and their legal team, including Barristers Gohar, Salman Akram Raja, and Faisal Chaudhry. During the session, Cabinet Division Section Officer Benyamin recorded his statement, while Bushra Bibi’s counsel, Arshad Tabrez, conducted partial cross-examination, which would continue in the next hearing.

Similarly, Imran Khan’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, is also set to cross-examine the witness in the upcoming session. The witness presented a detailed list of 108 gifts received by Imran Khan as prime minister, along with two registers from the Toshakhana records and documents outlining the official procedures followed by private appraisers. The court adjourned the hearing until January 2, 2025.