‘No need to approach IMF,’ says Punjab governor

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Saleem Haider said on Saturday that there is no need to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Expressing his thoughts at the private university in Lahore, Haider said: “It is due to our own weakness that we were on the verge of default on many accounts. But when we think in a right way, we get out of the doldrums.”

“We always talk that the country is our topmost priority. But when we do is not justify that we prioritise the country,” Haider stated.

Acknowledging the importance of the youth for the sake of the country’s uplift, Haider said: “The population of the country is comprised of 64 per cent of the youth.”

“It is the gift by the Higher Power to have an intense sunlight in the country. There is a need to focus on solarisation,” he said.