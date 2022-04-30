‘No need to change Ramiz Raja’ Former PCB Chairman Tauqir Zia

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Former chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tauqir Zia, in an exclusive interview Cricket Pakistan, criticised political parties for interfering with cricket. In addition to that, he put forth a number of suggestions for PCB to act upon.

“Our system has been like that and until or unless we change the system, nothing is going to happen. In order to force that change, you need to have a clear plan; whether there should be general elections or not,” he said.

“I personally think politics should be completely eradicated from our sports, especially cricket. Change means implementing your own ideas and anyone who comes in after Ramiz Raja, will only take things backwards because that is what change does,” Tauqir elaborated.

Criticising the political parties, Tauqir claimed that “politicians should focus on running the country instead.”

Ever since Imran Khan’s exit, the majority are requesting department cricket to be restored. Tauqir also shared his opinion on the matter.

“Departmental cricket provides two main benefits; provides employment to cricketers and since more cricket is being played, you get to see more talent on display,” he said.

“If you just want to employ the cricketers then that can be done by hiring the players as administrators, coaches, and trainers for more than the 100 grounds we have across the country,” Tauqir further added.

Lahore Qalandars have done phenomenal work on grassroot level and Tauqir suggested PCB to take similar initiatives and partner with different academies as an optimal solution.

“PCB should also take a note from Lahore Qalandars’ book and can adopt that model too; they held trials throughout the country and that is how they came across talented players like Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan,” he said.

“There are a number of academies which are only run by cricketers such as Rashid Latif, Moin Khan, Jalaluddin, Yasir Shah, and Abdul Qadir. PCB should collaborate with them to further polish the talent being trained in these respectable academies,” added the former PCB chairman.

Tauqir said that matches with India are welcome but we must not run behind them to play cricket.

“BCCI has never refused to play against us. The problem lies on the government-to-government level. Both cricketing boards are currently run by former cricketers and both of them would want to promote cricket and there’s nothing better than seeing a Pakistan-India contest.”

Tauqir Zia was often accused of favouring certain players, especially Shoaib Akhtar, but he clarified his position by claiming that he will extend all support to those who are working to better Pakistan’s image on national or international stage.

“Anyone who possess the ability to do something worthwhile for Pakistan, I am going to fully support them. I considered Shoaib Akhtar to be a match-winner and that is why I supported him throughout. Look how much he has achieved and he achieved it not because of me but because of Almighty,” he clarified.

Akhtar’s bowling action came under fire during Tauqir’s resign, which lasted from 1999 to 2003, and he claimed that had it not been for ICC president Jagmohan Dalmiya, the speedster might not have made a comeback.

“I would like to add that back in the day Jagmohan Dalmiya played a crucial role for us and had it not been for him, Akhtar probably never would have made a comeback in international cricket,” he added.

Related