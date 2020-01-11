No new polio related travel restriction imposed on Pakistan: Dr. Zafar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza has denied impression created by a section of press while reporting of new polio cases that any new polio related travel restrictions had been imposed on Pakistan.

In a statement, he said World Health Organization Emergency Committee recommendations were first made in May 2014, and had since then been periodically reviewed and extended for all the countries infected by polio virus.

He said Pakistan implemented the same immediately as a responsible member of international community and has been doing so since then.

Dr Zafar Mirza fully refuted the reports of any additional recommendations imposed by WHO committee for incoming international visitors traveling to Pakistan.

He said government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was fully cognizant of the existing challenges and the urgency to overcome them.