No new task assigned to anyone: Saif

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Barrister Dr. Saif, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, has stated that media outlets are broadcasting news about negotiations with the establishment under the guise of anonymous sources. He clarified that the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has not assigned any new task to anyone regarding talks with the establishment.

Barrister Dr. Saif urged the media to avoid publishing unverified reports. He further shared that discussions during a recent meeting revolved around governance matters, terrorism, and Afghanistan. According to him, Imran Khan directed the Chief Minister to focus on governance issues, while he himself was tasked with handling matters related to terrorism and Afghanistan.

Imran Khan has categorically stated that he will not engage in any negotiations with the establishment or any other entity for his release or personal gain. He reaffirmed that his top priority is the economic development and political stability of the country.

Barrister Dr. Saif further conveyed that, according to Imran Khan, economic progress is impossible without political stability. The PTI chairman emphasized that political stability requires the recognition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as a legitimate political force and an end to attempts to sideline it. Imran Khan reiterated that PTI is a political reality that must be acknowledged.