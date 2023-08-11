No one is above the law, says Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that in the eyes of the law, no one is above the law, and no one can be allowed to violate it. The leadership of the People’s Party has consistently prioritized the supremacy of law and has consistently appeared before the courts.

While addressing a press conference at the Archives Complex in Clifton, Karachi, he stated that every Pakistani citizen is subject to the law; no one is exempt from its provisions. While the arrest of anyone is regrettable, equality before the law remains a fundamental principle. He noted that the decision against Imran Khan today reflects the same individual who once labeled all his political opponents as thieves and robbers.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that our esteemed founding leader and beloved figure among the people, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, was unjustly executed in a fabricated case. Numerous false charges were leveled against Ms. Benazir Bhutto, leading to her persecution. Despite these challenges, the People’s Party has consistently advanced with a commitment to upholding the supremacy of law.

The Minister for Information stated that political parties unequivocally condemn the use of petrol bombs in attacks on the police, and they do not engage in fear-mongering, the individual who once baselessly labeled others as thieves and criminals has now abandoned the facade of falsehood.

He pointed out that during the tenure of the former Prime Minister, former President Asif Ali Zardari was arrested, and Ms. Faryal Talpur was transferred from the hospital to jail on the night of Eid. While we would never wish for women from any household to be involved in political opposition, this individual disregarded even basic societal norms. This person attempted to tarnish the country’s reputation by exploiting the no-confidence motion.

He remarked that the individual who sold a watch bearing the symbol of the Kaaba persistently propagated lies, yet faced no consequences, this person singled out political opponents with an authoritarian mindset. He said that Imran Khan’s cases are open and shut cases; the foreign funding case, in particular, is unequivocal. Those who receive funding from countries like India and Israel should be held accountable under the law.

Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that Asif Ali Zardari endured unjust imprisonment, yet he consistently upheld respect for institutions and the judiciary.

He reiterated that no entity surpasses the significance of the state, constitution, and the law. Anyone dissatisfied with a court decision has the full right to approach higher courts.

The Sindh Information Minister criticized that the special treatment given to Ladla raises concerns, the PTI has gradually transformed into primarily a social media-oriented party. Currently, social media is abuzz with unfounded rumors, urging people to stay indoors and creating a sense of intimidation. He earnestly appealed to the public not to heed such rumors and misinformation.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government will ensure complete legal protection for citizens’ freedom of movement. However, it is emphasized that stringent measures will be taken against anyone attempting to take the law into their own hands.

In response to questions, he clarified that peaceful protests will be facilitated in accordance with the law, but those who promote disorder will face legal consequences. He highlighted the competitive nature of elections, urging all parties to participate transparently.

Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that success in politics comes to those who uphold principles. The outcomes, whether victory or defeat, are determined by the people. The People’s Party will actively engage in the elections, and the final decision rests with the people. Regarding a query, he said that Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s longstanding desire to lead a party has come to fruition, and he will be celebrating by distributing sweets in Multan today.

When asked, he pointed out that electoral coalitions have consistently been organized in opposition to the People’s Party. In reply to a question, he highlighted the People’s Party’s commitment to easing the burden on citizens despite inflation. The People’s Bus Service offers affordable transportation, government hospitals provide free medical care, and various relief programs are actively operational.