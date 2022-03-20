No one to be allowed to disrupt OIC conference, says Rasheed

ISLAMABAD (APP): Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed while regretting over Bilwal Bhutto statement about forthcoming OIC’s Foreign Ministers Summit, on Sunday said no one would be allowed to disrupt the OIC Conference.

If anyone has courage then dare to stop the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference, he warned while addressing a presser here. The National Assembly had adopted a resolution on January 21 to hand over the House to Foreign Office for holding OIC Conference, he added. He said only agents of imperialistic forces could think to sabotage the OIC conference.

He said outer security of Parliament House, Parliament Lodges and Members National Assembly’s (MNA) hostels had been handed over to the Rangers and FC till April 2.

Regarding convening of National Assembly (NA) session for no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister, the minister said the Speaker NA could not kill the motion rather he has authority to extend the session keeping in view the current situation.

However, he said that he did not know when the Speaker would summon the National Assembly session.

He expressed the hope that all allied would support Prime Minister Imran Khan after their consultation.

The Minister condemned storming at Sindh House and said the cases had been registered against all those who were involved in the incident. The Attorney General would file reference in Supreme Court on Monday, he added. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) would hold a historic rally at D –Chowk on March 27 and PM Imran Khan would address it, adding, the opposition was also holding a rally.

Sheikh Rasheed said the Interior Ministry would provide full security and protection to both rallies of March 25 and March 27. He said that he has directed the Commissioner and Deputy Commission Islamabad to take onboard both the parties and select separate venues for holding their rallies. The imperialistic forces were against the independent foreign policy of Pakistan given by Imran Khan and hatching conspiracies, he added.

However, he warned that if any untoward incident happened at the rally, cases would be registered against their leadership, he added. To a question, Rasheed said no hurdle would be made for the participants of the opposition’s rally. To another question, he expressed the hope that the dissident PTI MNAs and allied would support Imran Khan in no-confidence motion.

To a separate question about the death of Islamabad police lady constable, the minister said as per postmortem report, poison was given to her and a First Information Report had been registered under section 302. He noted that bilateral trade between the two countries surged to US $ 423 million during the last fiscal year. Both sides also agreed to cement the bilateral trade. Participation in the joint air defence exercises in Egypt was also a manifestation of the strong defence ties between the brotherly countries, Qureshi added.

The foreign minister said cultural relations could also serve as a platform to bring the people of the two countries closer, adding, they would welcome solid proposals from the Egyptian side to strengthen these ties. He said the meeting of the OIC- Council of Foreign Ministers was being held in Islamabad when Pakistan would be celebrating its 75th anniversary of its independence. The Egyptian foreign minister thanked the foreign minister for the warm welcome accorded to him.

