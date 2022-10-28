No one will be allowed to challenge state’s writ: Sanaullah

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Friday made it clear that no mob would be allowed to challenge the state’s writ and every possible step would be taken to protect the life and property of the people.

Talking to the media after inaugurating the Passport Office at Lahore High Court(LHC) Rawalpindi Bar, the Minister said that the government would allow Pakistan Tehrik Insaf to hold its gathering in the federal capital according to the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Islamabad High Court verdicts.

Answering a question, he rejected the impression of any Governor Rule in Punjab and KPK provinces, adding that the Federal Cabinet would decide the matter. He said that to facilitate people at their doorsteps and digitalize the government payments, the Directorate-General of Immigration and Passports had launched a “Passport Fee Asaan app” to accept online payments for passports.

Rana said the app would help to end long queues and awkward trips to the banks. He informed that as many as 179 passport offices were so for functional while more offices or counters would be established in each tehsil of the country. He added that the facility would be provided to the big Bars of the country.

Answering a query, the minister who appeared before the LHC Rawalpindi bench, praised the Court for restoring the Rule of Law and said that a baseless case had been registered against him at the direction of former Prime Minister Imran Khan to defame him. He asked PTI chief Imran Khan to dismiss Punjab Government and take action against Anti-Corruption, Punjab, for lodging a fake case against him.

Replying to a question about DG ISI and ISPR presser, Rana said that every institution has the right to apprise the public about any fake propaganda against their institution. He said that unconstitutional demands, fake propaganda and “Cipher drama” hatched against the state institutions had been exposed in front of the public. To a question about Arshad Sharif’s death inquiry, he said that the federal government had set up an inquiry commission, which would present its report to the Interior Ministry.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference flanked by FIA officials, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday rebuked allegations levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati and said that characters associated with Imran Khan have adopted the agenda of chaos to create riots and anarchy in the country. He said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) did not hand Azam Swati over to any other institutions. “Imrani fitna has adopted the agenda of chaos to create riots and anarchy in the country,” he said, adding that PTI supporters have been targeting officers of the institutions for the last few days.

It is mentioned that Azam Swati held a press conference and alleged to torture him during custody. Minister for Interior said, “His useless talk was not as per ethics as he neither cares about his respect nor that of others”. Sanaullah maintained that Swati committed “contempt of two institutions” in his tweet, adding that the PTI leadership was “just hurling allegations and propagating against state institutions.” Commenting on the PTI leader’s custody by the agency, he said: “Azam Swati was in FIA’s custody. He was neither handed over to anyone else nor did anyone ask for him to be handed over. The case against him was filed by the FIA over a highly-objectionable tweet.”

“It is important to put facts before the nation, as they lie brazenly,” the minister said. He said no medical report has been submitted by Azam Khan Swati to support his allegations. He said Azam Khan Swati’s allegations are baseless and will be challenged legally.

The minister said PTI leaders should not compromise their prestige just to support their leader’s anti-state agenda, but they should show some moral courage in saying the right things publicly. Condemning the allegations of Azam Swati, Rana Sanaullah said FIA’s case against the PTI leader was lawful, completing all legalities.

He said Azam Swati was treated according to law and even medical facility was provided to him properly. Regarding PTI’s long march, the Interior Minister said the red zone is a red line for any such gatherings. The Minister said any untoward situation will be dealt with strong hands as no one is above the law.

