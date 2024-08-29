No one will be allowed to hold gun against state: Naqvi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has urged all political forces to stand united against those who challenge the writ of state.

Responding to various points raised by Senators during the Senate session today, he said everyone who accepts the state is important and we will address their concern, but no one will be allowed to hold gun against the state.

The Interior Minister informed the House that during his recent visit to Quetta, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held meetings with all stakeholders in Balochistan to resolve their issue.

He said the Prime Minister directed to provide five billion rupees to CTD Balochistan while eight billion rupees have been allocated for provincial divisions. He said the amount would be utilized to resolve local issues.

The Minister further said the attacks on the night of 26th of this month were designed to sabotage the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, scheduled to be held in Pakistan in October.

Taking the floor, Leader of the Opposition Shibli Faraz stressed the need for political engagement to resolve the issues.

