No one would be allowed to fan flames of extremism: Solangi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Friday that the interim government believed in protecting and promoting the rights of all citizens in accordance with the Constitution and the law. “We will not allow anyone to fan the flames of extremism and lawlessness,” he said during a conversation with Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council who met him here.

Minorities, especially Christians, played an important role in the establishment of Pakistan, Solangi remarked. The minister said that caretaker Prime Minister had strongly condemned Jaranwala incident, adding “the government will not tolerate such behavior.”

The process of construction and rehabilitation of the affected churches and the houses of the affected citizens was in progress, the minister told Ashrafi. The Maulana congratulated Murtaza Solangi on assuming the responsibilities as caretaker Minister. Tahir Ashrafi paid tributes to Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar for taking immediate legal action against those involved in the Jardanwala tragedy. He said that Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi’s immediate actions in that regard were commendable.

Minister reiterates caretaker govt’s commitment to constitutional role: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said the caretaker government was committed to its oath and would not deviate from the constitutional role.

Talking to a private channel, he said the primary mandate of the caretaker government was to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding the election on the fixed date. It was a “responsible and constitutional government” which would not resort to attack any constitutional office, nor would it become part of any such campaign, he added.

The minister said the previous government was formed by a political alliance and it would be better if they would explain their performance . He said the caretaker government was fully cognizant of the effects of increase in the prices of electricity, gas, and essential commodities, and it was taking measures to control the inflation.

The oil prices witnessed an increase in the global market and the rupee was also devalued in past few days that created economic difficulties, he added. The government would present an economic recovery plan soon, Solangi said. “All the ministers included in the Federal Cabinet are experts in their respective fields,” he said while responding to a query.

He said the economy would be in a better shape when the next elected government assumed charge as the caretaker government was taking prudent measures for economic progress and prosperity. Steps like austerity were imperative to stabilize the economy, he added. Solangi said the May 9 tragedy was unprecedented which had weakened the democracy. No political party had taken such action in the past, he said, adding courts were there to decide the fate of May 9 culprits, and the caretaker government would respect their verdicts.

“We do respect the law and the Constitution,” he remarked. “Justice is our salvation not the revenge.” The minister said the statement of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar about Pakistanis going abroad was taken out of context.

Meanwhile, caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi expressed grief over the demise of the father of senior journalist and General Secretary of the Karachi Union of Journalists (Dastoor) Naimat Khan. The minister, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss. Solangi said he was saddened by hearing the news of the demise of Namait Khan’s father. He said he shared the grief of the bereaved family.