No other way but to protest against this govt: Bilawal

F.P. Report

KANDHKOT: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said opposition has no other way but to protest against this government.

He said it was his duty to represent people of Pakistan and stop those who are damaging the country due to their incompetency.

Addressing a rally at Kandhkot, he said PPP will not compromise on rights of public. He said Asif zardari is bearing the oppression but never bowed down before the government.

Bilawal said his father has been put in jail without any crime and he is deprived of medical care.

He said no one convicted even after some people were killed in broad day light in Sahiwal. He said the entire country is saying that this incompetent prime minister has to go home now.

He said the situation will become uncontrollable if government did not take measures now. He said government did not fulfill any of its promises made during election campaign.

He said economic stability of the country has been compromised and heavy taxes were imposed after due planning.

Bilawal said that people had been rendered jobless in the country and the economy was on the brink of collapse. He said that inflation was at an all-time high in the country.