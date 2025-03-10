No Pakistani players on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 team of the tournament

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced its ‘Team of the Tournament’ for the Champions Trophy 2025, which concluded last week, with no Pakistani player making it on the prestigious list.

The ninth edition of the Champions Trophy saw India being crowned as the winners on Mar. 9 after they overcame New Zealand in the final. Pakistan ended their campaign in the home trophy without a win.

“Several exceptional performers lit up the tournament with the bat and ball,” ICC said on its website. “The best of them made it to the Team of the Tournament.”

The team includes six players from India, four from New Zealand and two from Afghanistan.

Here’s what the side looks like:

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

251 runs, 62.75 average, two hundreds

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)

216 runs, 72 average, one hundred

Virat Kohli (India)

218 runs, 54.5 average, one hundred

Shreyas Iyer (India)

243 runs, 48.6 average, two fifties

KL Rahul (wk) (India)

140 runs, 140 average, 42 highest score*

Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)

177 runs, 59 average, two wickets, five catches

Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan)

126 runs, 42 average, seven wickets, one five-wicket haul

Mitchell Santner (c) (New Zealand)

Nine wickets, 26.6 average, 4.80 economy

Mohammed Shami (India)

Nine wickets, 25.8 average, 5.68 economy, one five-wicket haul

Matt Henry (New Zealand)

Ten wickets, 16.7 average, 5.32 economy, one five-wicket haul

Varun Chakaravarthy (India)

Nine wickets, 15.1 average, 4.53 economy

12th player: Axar Patel (India)

Five wickets, 39.2 average, 4.35 economy.