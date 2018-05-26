No party to get majority in next polls, says Zardari

Bilawal says his party will focus on water crisis in next tenure

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Former President and Chief of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has said that no party will be able to get majority of the seats in next elections and as such the dream of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan to become prime minister of Pakistan will remain unfilled.

These view he expressed while speaking to media on the occasion of an Iftar dinner hosted by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House on Saturday. Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also present on the occasion.

Zardari said he will contest general elections from his ancestral constituency in Nawabshah, a city of Sindh, now renamed as Benazirabad.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the occasion presented his five point plan. He said that in the next government his party will priorities the issue of water shortage.

The PPP chairman was addressing media about the performance of the Sindh government at the Chief Minister House.

He said that a lot of work has been done for the health department in Sindh. Bilawal Bhutto said propaganda is being carried out about the situation in Thar and work is being carried out in the field of energy in the area.

Residents of Karachi have been protesting against water shortage and load shedding in various areas of the metropolis.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the developments Sector generates employment opportunities, rotate capital in the economy and creates development activities etc. He added that the policy makers always attach priority to the development sector, this depends on the availability of funds after the allocation of operational expenditures of a government such as payment of salaries and utilities etc, Important initiative of a government is the establishment of basic infrastructures of the country that acts as a catalyst for the domestic and foreign investments.

This he said while giving a pictorial presentation to the chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto in a specially organized program here at the CM House today. The program was attended by former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah and provincial minister, chairman P&D and Principal Secretary to CM. The program was attended by senior journalists and anchor persons.

He said that Budgetary Provisions has been enhanced from Rs.120, 502.386 million in 2013-14 to Rs.205, 019.621 million for 2018-19 which is 71 percent increase. He added that more 20,000 new posts were created during the last five years. Over Rs23.87 million were utilized for the repair & maintenance of Schools and colleges.

Murad Shah said that during the last 5 years, funds for M&R were increased from Rs.4.38 million in 2013-14 to Rs5.625 million in 2017-18, this shows an increase of 28.4 percent He said , Sindh Education Foundation’s budget enhanced from Rs2.215 billion to Rs.9.593billion, Grants in aid for Universities is continued with Rs5 billion throughout the years.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the budgetary Provisions for health sector was enhanced from Rs. 36,400.538 million in 2013-14 to Rs. 99,537.270 million in 2018-19. This shows an increase of 174 percent. He added that the 38,010 new posts were created during the last five years.

Talking about law and order, the chief minister said that budgetary Provisions have been enhanced from Rs. 54,429.334 million in 2013-14 to Rs.113,640.708 million in 2018-19 ( It is a 109 percent). 48,944 new Posts were created during the last five years in Sindh Police. For Repair & Maintenance of Police officers/buildings Rs. 2.339 billion were spent during the last five years.

Energy department is most important department and it has the capacity to overcome energy crisis of the country, particularly of Sindh. It budget has been increased from Rs. 305.671 million in 2013-14 to Rs. 23.88 billion in 2018-19. It is an increase of 77.14 percent. Rs. 20 billion has allocated for 2018-19 for clearance of the liabilities of electricity charges of HESCO & SEPCO, Rs. 3 billion are kept for Power Subsidy for Captive Power Plants, Rs. 128.120 million are kept as Grant-in Aid for Thar Coal Energy Board, Rs. 100 million for Grant-in Aid for Sindh Coal Authority, Rs. 50 million for Grant/Seed Money for Sindh Energy Holding Company (Pvt.) Ltd for onward release to Sindh Transmission & Dispatch Company (STDC).

