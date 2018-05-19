No peace without solution of Palestine and Kashmir disputes, says Maleeha Lodhi  

Monitoring Desk

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) Maleeha Lodhi has said that the world community needs to play their role for the solution of long-standing disputes including Palestine and Kashmir according to the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

She said this on Saturday while addressing a debate at the UN. Maleeha said that the world community must aside their like and dislike and should end the long-standing disputes especially Palestine and Kashmir as the world peace is not possible without the solution of these problems.

UNSC should be unbiased in its actions and there can be no peace without justice, Lodhi emphasized.

Lodhi also remarked that the world today is hardly at peace as longstanding disputes fester and people are denied their rights.

The ambassador further said that the UN should reflect an organization that is democratic, representative, accountable, transparent and efficient.

Advertisements