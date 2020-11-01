No plan to close schools for now, says Murad

LAHORE (INP): No plan to close schools for now despite a slight increase in coronavirus numbers, clarified Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Sunday.

Raas said that the Punjab government was not keeping a close eye on coronavirus cases in the province’s schools. He said that random testing was being conducted and a slight increase in numbers has been observed.

“Situation being analysed on daily basis. There is NO plan to close Schools as of right now. Please follow SOPs,” he tweeted. First time since July: Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally crosses 1,000 mark

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan have been surging for the past few weeks. On Thursday, the country reported over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day – its highest total since July 29, 2020.

Federal Minister of Planning Asad Umar had expressed concerns on the rising positivity rate. He had said that what happens next depends on how much people adapt to the coronavirus lifestyle and follow the SOPs.

“We are not careful like we aren’t in the past few weeks, then we have India and Iran as examples of the havoc the virus can create,” he had warned while speaking to reporters.