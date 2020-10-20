No plans for cutting down the size of Russian military personnel’s

F.P Report

MOSCOW: In an official statement by, the Russian Finance Minister expressed the stance of Russia regarding downsizing of the Russian army.

The Finance Ministry’s official spokesperson stated that, “No decisions on this score have been made. Expert discussions may quite be held but no such issues are at the stage of making decisions.”

This statement came up after the news begin circulating regarding the downsizing of the Russian army after a proposal given by the Russian Finance Ministry regarding cutting the size of country’s military personnel by 10%.

Moreover, the news agencies reported that the Russian Finance Ministry proposed downsizing the Armed Forces by cutting free vacancies and transferring medics, lecturers, HR specialists, financiers, lawyers and logistics personnel to civil service.

In addition to this, the other proposals foresee rising the retirement age in the Army, increasing the length of military service, including for obtaining military mortgage loans, and saving funds on military rations. On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry clarified that the proposal has been rejected as it was objectionable.