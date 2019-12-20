No power can stop Pakistan’s economic stability: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday while reiterating to defend state institutions said that he will not allow Pakistan derail from the track of stability.

He said this during his meeting with senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Babar Awan in Islamabad on Friday.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interest, detailed verdict against former president General (r) Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case and its legal aspect, current political situation in the country and other issues came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister while reiterating to defend state institutions said that he would not allow Pakistan derail from the track of stability. He said that the government’s job is to strengthen the state institutions, adding that no power can stop economic stability in the country.

On the occasion, PTI leader Babar Awan said that the prime minister gave proper guidance to the nation during the crisis, adding that the government will provide facilities to the people through legislation.

On the other hand, PM Imran in a meeting with a delegation of the parliamentary party from Balochistan led by Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said that the federal government was resolved to extend all possible support to the Balochistan government for the provincial development.

He said that the socio-economic development of Balochistan and uplifting living standard of people of the province, were among the government’s priorities. The meeting discussed the overall situation of Balochistan including the development matters and problems being faced by the people.

The members of the delegation apprised the prime minister about the problems in their respective constituencies.

The prime minister told the delegation that having achieved the economic stability, the government would now fully focus to accelerate the industrial process and create job opportunities for the youth.

He said the stable and enhanced economic activity would also equally benefit the youth from Balochistan as the government would also impart skill training to them. He said the provision of Sehat Insaf Card under government’s social protection initiative “Ehsaas” would support the people of Balochistan particularly the poor ones.

The prime minister asked the parliamentarians to highlight the public issues and play their role for their early resolution.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri, MNAs Mir Muhammad Khan Jamali, Munawara Munir, MPAs Mir Nematullah, Sardar Babar Musakhel, Zahida Bibi, Umar Jamali, Naseebullah Khan and Muhammad Mubin Khan Khilji comprised the delegation. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq was also present.