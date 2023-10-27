No power on earth can crush Kashmiris struggle: Solangi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Friday that no power on earth could crush the Kashmiris freedom movement, who were struggling for the right to self-determination promised by none other than the United Nations in its several resolutions.

Addressing the participants of a rally organized here marking October 27, the black day to protest against Indian illegal occupation of the then princely state in 1947. The minister said that the history of oppression of the Kashmiri people spanned over centuries. He said that on this day in 1947, India landed its troops in the valley in violation of international law.

He lamented the champions of human rights and democracy, who raise their voice against any injustice across the world were silent over the Kashmiri genocide at the hands of Indian occupation forces. Murtaza Solangi opined despite the increasing repression, the desire for freedom has increased among Kashmiris manifold. With the increase in tyranny and repression, the spirit of freedom among Kashmiris has got more momentum, he maintained.