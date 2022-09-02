No progress until true freedom: Imran

GUJRAT (INP): Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan said on on Friday that those who used to criticize his government for bowing down before the International Monetary Fund (IMF), have now themselves kowtowed before the international lender.

Addressing a rally in Gujrat on Friday, he said that we have to respect ourselves if we want the world to respect us. “Today’s rally has broken all previous records of rallies held in Gujrat,” he said and also mentioned the increasing diesel price. When my government was toppled through conspiracy, the prices of petrol was Rs150 and diesel Rs145, he said adding that he was trying to wake the nation up.

The former PM went on say that the people of Gujrat have strong political awareness and urged the youth to set the highest targets and aims and see the biggest dreams in their lives as this thought would bring them to the highest place in the world. Khan maintained that Pakistani youth had always gained respect and honour in the world due to their talent and hardworking. The PTI chairman further said that the nation does not progress until true freedom, adding that slaves cannot progress but can only become good slaves.

Meanwhile, the PTI on Friday sought details of security expenses on former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan from Interior Ministry. According to details, the PTI has sought details of security expenses on Imran Khan a day after Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan claimed that the government was spending Rs20 million annually on former PM’s security.

In a statement, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry noted that it was government’s primary responsibility to provide security to Imran Khan. He criticised the Sharif brothers and Zardari family for ‘using state resources for glory’, claiming that Sharif brothers have lavished billions on themselves under security. “Almost 3,000 security personnel were deployed around Jati Umrah,” he alleged.

The former federal minister further said that Imran Khan stayed at his residence throughout his tenure. “The PTI chief spent his own money on the security wall built around the Bani Gala,” he added. “Imran Khan saved the public’s money by reducing the expenditure on foreign visits and Prime Minister House,” Fawad Chaudhry said, demanding the Interior Ministry to provide details of security expenses on Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir claimed that 266 security personnel had been deputed for security of the PTI chairman, which was costing the government Rs20 million per month. The IGP told Senate committee on Interior that the Frontier Constabulary, Rangers, Islamabad Police, KP police and GB police, personnel from two private security companies were also performing security responsibilities of the former premier. Like former premiers Raja Pervaiz Asharf, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Yousuf Raza Gillani, Mr Khan was also provided with five security guards, IGP Nasir said.

