No public sector hospital being privatised in KP: CM Mahmood

F.P. Report

ABBOTTABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday made it clear that no public sector hospital was being privitised in the province.

Addressing a ceremony at Abbottabad Press club, CM Mahmood urged the doctors to call off the strike and resume their duties to serve the humanity.

He said that the government was fully aware of the problems being faced by the people and committed to address the issues.

The chief minister said that the provincial government was introducing reforms in all departments. Speaking on the occasion, CM Mahmood announced a media colony for journalists and Rs10mn rupees for press club Abbottabad.

Earlier on September 5, Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured that the Medical Teachings Institutions (MIT) Ordinance 2019 was part of a public sector hospital reform plan, and it will not privatize government hospitals.

In a Twitter post, PM Imran had stressed that the ordinance would enable the ‘improved and modern’ management of public sector hospitals in the Punjab province.

“The MTI Act/Ordinance is to enable improved and modern management of public sector hospitals. This is NOT privatisation but part of our public sector hospitals’ reform plan. The hospitals will remain government hospitals. Better managed hospitals will mean better facilities for patients,” he had said.