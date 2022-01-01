No room for technocrat setup in constitution, says Azam Tarar

F.P. Report

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has termed the technocrat setup unconstitutional saying there is no room for such a thing in the constitution.

The minister said that the constitution is very lucid about it that if assemblies are dissolved before their terms, then the elections would be held within 90 days and if assemblies go after completing their tenures, then the polls would be held within 60 days. He said if assemblies are dissolved, then a caretaker setup would replace the government.

Law Minister Nazeer Tarar was talking to media on Friday.

Replying to a question, Tarar said that there was talk of a technocrat government, but the Constitution of Pakistan does not allow it.

The technocrat government can be a whimsical idea of somebody but practically it cannot happen, he clarified.

The law minister also rubbished rumours regarding long-term caretaker setup and economic emergency in the country. He suggested that measures to improve the economy be made while remaining within the limits of the constitution.

He hoped that the current elected government could deal with all challenges being faced by the country.

To a query whether the PDM government has contacted with the PTI over the technocrat setup, Nazeer Tarar said that he does not have any knowledge about it.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday termed the “serious considerations of installing a technocrat government” in Pakistan a “joke”, saying that such a setup would not be able to solve the country’s current issues.

He made these remarks in response to an interview given by a senior economist to a TV channel in which he claimed that discussions were underway regarding a “caretaker government” — comprising experts — that could replace the present government given the current economic crises.