No rule of law in federal capital Islamabad: IHC

Abdullah Momand

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Justice Athar Minallah while proceeding on a case of illegal constructions in the federal capital Islamabad and the loss to the environment remarked that there is no rule of law in 1400 square mile in the federal capital and the whole city environment destroyed due to the illegal construction.

The CJ Minallah while directing the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and federal government remarked that the implementation of environmental laws should be ensured in the capital on every cost and if there are any barricades in the implementation of laws the court is here to facilitate you the CJ remarked.

The court directed the National Disaster Management Authority and federal government to submit a report in three weeks.

The Prime Minister’s special advisor on climate change Malik Amin and chairman CDA Aamir Ali appeared before the court.

The CJ in arguments with Malik Amin Aslam mentioned that following the 18th amendment jurisdiction of regulator has only 1400 square mile area but there is no rule of law adding that for the construction industry the approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) should be top priority adding that the court have scores of expectation from you and court will facilitate you in implementing these laws.

“Justice Minallah mentioned that the whole area of the National Park has been destroyed with irreparable loss to the environment and this practice is happening for the past 70 years, adding that every matter the court carried here spotlighted that there is no rule of law in the city.

What can be done to make the law pertaining to elimination of environmental pollution effective?” the court remarked.