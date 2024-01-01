No serious proposal regarding Zakir Naik’s Idea of Muslim Alliance: US

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: During yesterday’s press briefing, Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, responded to a series of questions from The Frontier Post concerning Pakistan’s internal affairs and an idea regarding a potential alliance of Muslim countries.

The exchange highlighted multiple sensitive issues, including political atmosphere in Pakistan and the broader geopolitical landscape. The first question centered on accusations of corruption involving the Pakistani Prime Minister and his niece, who had been previously described as a “milestone” by Matthew Miller.

The Frontier Post detailed allegations against the Prime Minister’s niece, including her involvement in arresting an elderly protestor and authorizing expensive purchases for government officials in Punjab, all while the country faces financial difficulties.

Additionally, The Frontier Post referenced a statement by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) criticizing new press laws in Punjab, where the “MileStone” lady is the chief minister of Punjab.

In response, Miller expressed his inability to comment on the matter, stating, “I am not tracking any of the details that you laid out for me here, so of course I’m not able to comment on them.”

His response highlighted the challenge of addressing specific allegations without verifiable information or a thorough understanding of the incidents mentioned.

The conversation then shifted to a question about Dr. Zakir Naik, a popular Islamic scholar who has been in exile since the rise of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dr. Naik is currently visiting Pakistan and has suggested the formation of a military alliance among Muslim countries, akin to NATO, particularly in light of the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

When asked whether the U.S. would support such an initiative, Miller responded cautiously, noting, “I haven’t seen any serious proposals along those lines,” leaving the question largely unanswered and signaling that the U.S. government is not currently engaged with or endorsing such an idea.

The final question raised concerns about a proposed extension for Pakistan’s Chief Justice beyond October 25, a move that has sparked protests from the legal community, including a rally by the Balochistan Bar Association. However, Miller reiterated that this is a domestic matter for Pakistan, stating, “These are ultimately questions that are for Pakistan to decide.”

This exchange reflected the U.S. State Department’s cautious stance on internal political matters in Pakistan, focusing on diplomacy and refraining from interfering in the country’s internal governance.