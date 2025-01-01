No shortage of sugar in country: Tanveer

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain has said the country has sufficient stock of sugar and there is no shortage of the commodity.

Speaking about sugar prices today, he strongly rebutted reports that the sugar is being sold at one hundred and eighty rupees per kilogram.

He assured that under no circumstances will the retail sugar price be allowed to exceed one hundred and sixty-four rupees, and the ex-mill price will not go beyond one hundred and fifty-nine rupees. He said the federal government will take strict action with the cooperation of provinces if anybody tried to increase the sugar price.

The Minister for National Food Security also mentioned that Pakistan Sugar Mills Association also set up stalls at the tehsil level during the holy month of Ramadan where the commodity is being sold at one hundred and thirty rupees per kilogram. He said the commodity is available at one hundred and fifty three rupees per kilogram at the Utility Stores.