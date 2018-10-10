No shortage of supplies in oil market: Total CEO

Monitoring Desk

LONDON: Total chief executive says no shortage of supplies in oil market Share on Twitter (opens new window) Share on Facebook (opens new window) Share on LinkedIn (opens new window) Save Save to myFT David Sheppard in London YESTERDAY Print this page The chief executive of French oil major Total said there is no shortage of supplies in the oil market, instead blaming the recent jump in prices to near $85 a barrel on geopolitical fears. Patrick Pouyanne, speaking at the Oil & Money conference in London, said that Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Russia were capable of meeting demand, despite the drop in supplies from Iran due to US sanctions. “I think the market is well supplied today,” Mr Pouyanne said on the sidelines of the conference.

“Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE even Libya [are all raising output]. Inventories are going up. The market is more afraid . . . of geopolitical hiccups.” Mr Pouyanne said that while Total had stopped buying oil from Iran in July — ahead of the reimposition of US sanctions — they had not had any trouble finding replacement barrels.

He had joked earlier on stage at the conference that “with every tweet the [oil] price goes up” — in a thinly veiled reference to US President Donald Trump’s habit of lambasting Opec for not doing more to lower prices, which drew laughs from the industry audience.

But he said later he was “exaggerating” and would not be drawn on his view of US sanctions. In the medium-term he warned that prices may not fall back quickly, however, due to years of under-investment since 2014, when oil prices slumped. They have risen 50 per cent in the past year, partly due to Iran but also concerns about longer term supplies.

He said Total was now looking at up to 25 projects it could give the green light to, having itself curbed investment during the price slump. While oil prices have risen, the cost of developing projects remained relatively low, Mr Pouyanne said, as the oil services sector is still suffering from over capacity. “Costs are still very low and I think they’ll stay that way for some time.”

