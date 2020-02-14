No society can make progress without empowering women: Emine Erdogan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan says Pakistan and Turkey have always stood by each other in the hour of trial.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Friday, she said both countries enjoy close relations, deep rooted in common faith, history and culture.

She said Turkey has always remained at the forefront in public and social welfare projects in Pakistan.

The Turkish First Lady noted that no society can make progress without empowering the women.

Addressing the ceremony, First Lady Samina Alvi lauded Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan for her services to social welfare and empowering women.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar in her address said Pakistan and Turkey share a remarkable friendship and both countries go hand in hand.

At the end of the ceremony, both the First Ladies distributed Sewing Machines amongst the deserving women.