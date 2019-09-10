No such thing as ‘clean-break Brexit’: Irish premier

Monitoring Desk

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday held his first meeting with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar during a visit to Dublin in which supposed alternative proposals on the Irish backstop and no-deal Brexit issue were discussed.

The two held a joint press conference prior to the meeting, with Taoiseach Varadkar warning Johnson of the severe risks of a no-deal Brexit not just to Britain but also to Ireland, which holds the only EU land border with the U.K.

“The story of Brexit will not end if the United Kingdom leaves on 31 October or even 31 January – there is no such thing as a clean break. No such thing as just getting it done. Rather, we just enter a new phase,” Varadkar said in a stark warning to Johnson.

“If there is no deal, I believe that’s possible, it will cause severe disruption for British and Irish people alike. We will have to get back to the negotiating table. When we do, the first and only items on the agenda will be citizens’ rights, the financial settlement, and the Irish border,” he added.

Varadkar also mentioned that even if a deal were to be agreed on by Oct. 31 — the scheduled divorce date — negotiating a free trade deal with the EU would be a “Herculean task” as it would require approvals from all EU member states.

Johnson, however, insisted that he wanted to secure an agreement before Oct. 31, describing a no-deal Brexit as a failure in which all members and negotiators would be responsible, in a rhetorical shift from his usual defense of leaving the EU without an agreement.

“I want to find a deal. I have looked carefully at no-deal. Yes, we could do it, the U.K. could certainly get through it, but be in no doubt that outcome would be a failure of statecraft for which we would all be responsible,” he said.

“We will come out on Oct. 31, and I’m sure that parliamentarians will see the wisdom of doing that and respecting, honoring, the [2016] referendum result — the democratic referendum result,” he added.