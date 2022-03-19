No takers of Fawad Ch who also wants to ditch PTI, claims Raja Riaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Jehangir Khan Tareen group member Raja Riaz has levelled a serious allegation on Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry saying the latter wanted to ditch the beleaguered PTI and join opposition party but no party wants to take him into its fold.

In a tit-for-tat manner, Raja Riaz who was called and shamed by Fawad Ch for deserting PTI, retorted that the information minister should be ashamed of himself. He alleged that Fawad requested him to talk to the leadership of PML-N or PPP so that any party could let him in. “But no party is willing to take him. That’s why he is dangling with the ‘bat’,” Raja Riaz added.