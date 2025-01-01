No talks sans Imran’s release: KP CM

Saqib Mushtaq

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has declared that a dialogue on national issues cannot be proceed without the release of PTI leader Imran Khan. Addressing journalists at an Iftar dinner in Islamabad on Friday, he has stated that when his government was formed in the province one year back, the provincial treasury only had enough funds to cover 15 days of salaries However, through improved financial management, his administration achieved a budget surplus of Rs169 billion within a year.

Gandapur said that without imposing any new taxes, the provincial government’s revenue increased by Rs55 billion, while Rs72 billion in outstanding liabilities from the previous government were also cleared adding that in addition to releasing funds allocated for development projects, his government has approved an additional Rs30 billion for development spending.

He noted that throw forward of the province’s development program was projected at 13.5 years, which as now been reduced to 4.5 years. He emphasized that his government has adopted a policy to only initiate projects that can be completed within their scheduled timeframe, to prevent wastage of public funds. Gandapur revealed that the province was burdened with Rs752 billion in debt when his government assumed power. “Over the past year, his government did not take on any additional loans and repaid Rs50 billion in existing debt. A Debt Management Fund worth Rs30 billion has been established, which will be increased to Rs50 billion by the end of the year”, he remarked adding that endowment funds have been created to make loss-making institutions financially self-sufficient, with plans to stabilize all such entities.

The Chief Minister said corruption is a scourge on society, and his government is combating it through strict oversight, improved governance, and digitalization. He credited the administration’s performance over the past year to these reforms, noting that scholarship amounts have been doubled, Zakat payments raised from Rs12,000 to Rs25,000, and marriage assistance funds (Jahez) increased from Rs25,000 to Rs200,000. He said that Sehat Card program was also reinstated and its coverage enhanced by 30%, while reforms and improved monitoring is saving Rs1.00 billion per month under the scheme.

Additionally, Gandapur stated that Rs10 billion were saved during this year’s wheat procurement process, and that the IMF has praised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s financial performance, reflecting international confidence in the province’s governance.

Commenting on the current political situation, Gandapur said Pakistan faces political instability, which cannot be resolved as long as Imran Khan remains imprisoned. He argued that peace and stability in the region are unattainable without engaging Afghanistan in dialogue, and stressed the need for a national dialogue to resolve the country’s crises — a dialogue that he insisted cannot succeed without Imran Khan, whom he described as the most popular leader across all federal units.

Addressing the issue of terrorism, Gandapur stated that no military operation can succeed without public support, adding that the people are not in favor of any military operation, and as elected representatives, they must reflect the public’s sentiments. He urged the media to play its role in addressing the current political instability and guiding the country toward national unity. The Iftar dinner was attended by Advisor to CM on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, PTI leaders, senior officials from the Information Department, and a large number of senior journalists from Islamabad and Peshawar.