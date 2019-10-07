No talks with India until situation in IoK changes, PM Imran tells US senators

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday talks with India were out of question in the ongoing situation in occupied Kashmir since India revoked its special status in August.

The PM said there would be no talks with India during a meeting with United States Senators Chris Van Hollen and Maggi Hassan, who met to share their observations with the prime minister about their recent visit to Azad Kashmir.

The premier said India PM Narendra Modi has distorted the face of India in front of the whole world, adding that he is not certain himself of the current face of India.

PM Imran said he was the biggest supporter of Pakistan-India talks; however, it is impossible until the situation is changed for the better in occupied Kashmir.

The premier also thanked the US senators for cooperation on the issue of Kashmir.

US Senator Chris Van Hollen was this week refused entry into Indian-occupied Kashmir during a trip to India, according to a report in American news publication The Washington Post.

Hollen is part of a group of US Senators who have expressed serious concern over the alarming human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, which has been under a military curfew since August 5.

US Congress members Tahir Javed and US charge d affairs Paul Jones were also a part of the delegation.

A subcommittee of the United States House of Representatives will on October 22 hold a hearing on the human rights violations being carried out by India in occupied Kashmir.