No talks with PPP, says PTI founder

RAWALPINDI (INP): PTI founder Imran Khan on Saturday categorically said that his party will not engage in any talks with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on any issue, including no-confidence motion.

In an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan equated PPP with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying there is no difference between the two parties.

He said that both PPP and PML-N are the same, calling them “products of Form 47”, a document which provides insight into unconfirmed results of a constituency, including the number of votes cast and cancelled. The PTI claimed its mandate was stolen in the February 8 general elections and results were changed in Form 47s. He noted that PTI will not engage in any talks with the PPP on any issue, including the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwile, PTI leader Asad Qaiser has denied reports of holding talks with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). In a statement, the former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser termed the reports as “baseless and misleading”. He clarified that neither he nor any other PTI leader has made any statement regarding talks with the PPP.

The PTI senior leader also denied giving any statement to the media in this regard and the party’s founder, Imran Khan, has not given any instructions for holding talks with the PPP. Earlier, Barrister Gohar said that the Supreme Court’s decision has put full stop on those who were predicting ban on the PTI.

Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali said that the party was not intending to form a government in coalition with the People’s Party. “This option was also available to us on February 09,” he added. “We will act as a strong opposition party,” he said. It is pertinent to mention here that the Senior leadership of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) voiced their opposition against the federal government’s decision to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).