No talks with PTI until Imran apologises: Ahsan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday there would be no talks with the PTI until its founder Imran Khan apologised for the events of May 9.

The minister rebuked the PTI, claiming they had caused more damage than terrorists had done and questioned how any dialogue could take place with such people. He also condemned the former ruling party’s approach, particularly its insistence on demanding ‘receipts’ from opponents.

The minister also highlighted that the country is currently facing an undeclared war, with enemies attempting to destabilise the nation through terrorism and internal conflicts. Also, according to Ahsan Iqbal, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman. “The prime minister also plans to engage with other political leaders as well,” he said.

Discussing the PML-N meeting, Iqbal revealed that rising electricity prices was a key topic of discussion. The party leadership stressed the importance of resolving the energy crisis to provide relief to the public, he added. He also noted that the local government system was part of the party’s manifesto.

Federal Defence Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif on Saturday opposed holding talks with the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The PML-N leader these remarks while speaking to reporters outside after attending the party huddle at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Model Town secretariat. When asked whether he was in committee for dialogue with PTI through Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and head of opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Aeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Khawaja Asif categorically denied, saying that he was not part of any such committee. Responding to a question about the future of PTI founder Imran Khan, Asif said that he was not a soothsayer who could predict the future of anyone.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah has said that the anti-state forces are directly involved in Balochistan violence and they will be dealt with iron hands.

The SAPM on Saturday along with Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar visited Rana Farm House Muridke to condole the death of Rana Afzal Hussain, elder brother of Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain and father of MNA Rana Ahmed Ateeq Anwar.

Talking to media on the occasion, Rana Sanaullah said that those involved in creating anarchy and lawlessness in Balochistan would have to face the consequences. He said that no directions have been given for afflicting the founder Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in jail.