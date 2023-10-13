No talks with TTP: PM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday ruling out any talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), said that state of Pakistan was powerful enough to fight them even for next 100 years.

“Don’t you see that their people are being killed on daily basis. Our people are also being martyred. So what kind of talks or impediments (you are talking about)? They are killing my children and I am killing them… The state of Pakistan is so powerful to fight TTP, not just one year rather 100 years,” the prime minister told the media during his visit to Peshawar.

Caretaker KP Chief Minister Azam Khan and Governor Haji Ghulam Ali were also present. Asked what were the impediments in talks with TTP, the prime minister said the biggest obstacle was that no one was willing to talk to them. “We don’t want to talk to them. Who told you that we have any intention to talk with TTP,” he remarked. Prime Minister Kakar, who earlier offered Fateha and laid wreath at the grave of former FC Commandant Shaheed Sifwat Ghayur said, “If you want me to announce the same in North Waziristan or South Waziristan, take me there. Keep in mind, I may die but not Pakistan.”

Rubbishing the notions of any registered Afghan refugees being expelled from Pakistan, the prime minister said only the foreigners living illegally in Pakistan were being ousted. He said through such measures, Pakistan did not want to undermine its relationship with Afghanistan rather desired to have the ties based on international standards in which the movement of the people would be subject to the visas.

He said as the illegal residents had no registration in Pakistan’s database, the state was unable to distinguish between those playing a productive role in the society and the criminals. He clarified that the expulsion of illegal residents was not out of any vengeance rather the state wanted to rid the country of those causing social ills as well as becoming a challenge of terrorism and crimes.

To a question, he said no reports have so far been received about the burning of houses in North Waziristan, Bajaur or Orakzai. However, he asked the IG Police, Chief Secretary and intelligence agencies to provide a reality-based report on the matter. Asked about the fate of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif on his return, the prime minister said the government would act as per the law. Regarding the elections, he said the caretaker setup would play its role in accordance with the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to announce the final date for polls.

Commenting on the economic situation, Prime Minister Kakar said with the depreciation of the dollar, the country’s loans had been reduced by Rs4000 billion besides impacting the prices of petroleum products, sugar, ghee and other eatables. All this is going to provide relief to the people, but it is not being duly highlighted, he added. To another query, the prime minister reiterated that all the political parties registered with the Election Commission would be allowed to go into the electoral process and in case of any complaint, the PM Office could be approached.

Sharing his memories of alma mater Kohat Cadet College and the time he had spent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Prime Minister Kakar, who wore the traditional turban of Pashtun culture said the people of Peshawar were unique, hardworking and courageous which was evidenced by their immense sacrifices against terrorism. Earlier, talking to a delegation of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, reiterated that the sacrifices of the soldiers could never be paid in form of salaries instead, the reverence and dignity also promised by Allah Almighty was their due reward.

He said by laying his life for the country, Shaheed Sifwat Ghayur also became a symbol of courage like other 90,000 people martyred during the war against terrorism. The prime minister, who was on first visit to Peshawar after assuming the office, assured the business community to address their genuine issues through consultation. He also lauded his cabinet as “capable and dedicated” people who were serving the country within their mandate.

Earlier, the prime minister also listened to the issues highlighted by the delegation members.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar reiterated that the government would in no way tolerate smuggling and corruption in the country and its ongoing efforts against the menaces were coming to the fruition.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the matters pertaining to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the dollar’s value had depreciated in the market consequent to the timely action by the government. The prime minister, who also interacted with the media during the visit, told that the dollar depreciation had led to reduction of country’s loans by Rs4,000 billion besides impacting the prices of petroleum products and eatables.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the prime minister said that support extended by the Pakistan Army in the efforts to curb smuggling and hoarding was laudable. The prime minister who was on his first visit to Peshawar after assuming the office, was briefed on the law and order situation as well as the financial issues confronting the province.

He said only the illegal foreign nationals were being expelled from the country and directed the authorities to ensure that the registered foreign nationals faced no difficulties during the process. He instructed the relevant authorities to utilise all-out resources to improve the security and law and order situation and also emphasised the strengthening of KP Police and Counter Terrorism Department.

Appreciating the KP Police and administration’s efforts against incidents of terrorism, Prime Minister Kakar said no outfit or group would be allowed to pick up weapons and challenge the state’s writ. He instructed to equip the KP Police with modern equipment to build its capacity against the challenge of terrorism, and assured the federal government’s maximum support to the provincial government.

He said the armed forces and the police had rendered immense sacrifices against terrorism and the whole nation stood by them. Moreover, he said the federal and provincial governments were striving for the true implementation of the National Action Plan.

Besides assuring to resolve KP’s financial issues, he told the meeting that a strategy would be formulated for the resolution of the problems faced by the province and merged districts. KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, Caretaker provincial ministers Syed Masood Shah, Barrister Feroz Jamal, Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaiser, Ahmed Rasool Bangash, Asif Rafiq, Dr Najibullah, Dr Muhammad Qasim Jan, Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah, Syed Amir Abdullah, Engineer Amir Nadeem Durrani and Engineer Ahmed Jan, CM’s advisors Dr Riaz Anwar and Dr Sarfaraz Ali Shah, Special Assistant to CM Zafarullah Khan, KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

PM offers fateha at graves of former President Ghulam Ishaaq Khan, martyred Sifwat Ghayur: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar offered fateha and laid floral wreath at the grave of former President Ghulam Ishaaq Khan here. He also offered fateha and laid floral wreath at the grave of former FC commandant, Shaheed Sifwat Ghayur.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate ranks of their souls in paradise. On the occasion a contingent of frontier constabulary presented salute to Shaheed Sifwat Ghayur. PM Kakar paying tributes to the martyred, commended his services for the nation and the country.

He said Shaheed Sifwat Gharur sacrificed his life for a great cause. “We are indebted to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of country’s security”, he added.

Governor, CM KP call on Kakar: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali and the Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

During the meeting, the prime minister was informed about law and order situation and other affairs of the province. The prime minister assured that federal government would ensure all possible cooperation for welfare of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PM pays tribute to KP Police sepoy Umar Saeed: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar paid tribute to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police constable Umar Saeed, who fought the terrorists bravely in the Hangu terrorist attack.

The prime minister felicitated the bravery of the Jawan belonging to Swabi who braved the firing during the Hangu attack. He also gave a reward of Rs 500,000 to Umar Saeed as encouragement. He said brave young men like Umar Saeed were safeguarding the nation like an iron wall. “Our police is always ready to thwart the nefarious efforts of anti-national elements.” He said the police acted as a leaden wall against anti-national elements at every occasion even in the most difficult situations.