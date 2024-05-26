No threat to other countries, says Mujahid

KABUL (Khaama Press): The spokesperson for the Taliban administration, responding to concerns raised by Central Asian countries about increasing terrorist threats from Afghanistan, has stated that there is no threat to other countries.

Radio Television Afghanistan, a media outlet under the control of the Taliban, released an audio recording of Zabihullah Mujahid. In this audio, he says that there are no “rogue groups” in Afghanistan.

Mujahid did not clarify what he meant by “rogue groups,” but he reassures countries about the establishment of security and the non-exploitation of Afghan soil at a time when concerns about the “reinvigoration” of terrorist groups in Afghanistan have risen.

Most recently, Kamchybek Tashiev, the head of Kyrgyzstan’s security, stated at the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) security meeting on Friday, that “the number of terrorists in northern provinces of Afghanistan is growing, posing a threat to the integrity of the southern borders of CIS countries.”

Previously, the President of Tajikistan also warned of increasing terrorist threats and proposed the creation of a security belt along the border with Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Thomas West, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan, during his regional trips, has visited Turkey emphasized what he called “coordinated efforts against ISIS-Khorasan threats.”

Since the Taliban took over the country, ISIS has posed significant threats to the Taliban regime, carrying out most of the suicide attacks and targeted killings.

The most recent attack occurred in Kandahar, where dozens of people were killed and several others were injured.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the Kandahar attack, highlighting their continued presence and threat in the region.