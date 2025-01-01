No Time Left: Pakistan’s Climate Crisis Demands Urgent Action

Pakistan stands at the brink of an environmental catastrophe, ranking among the most climate-vulnerable nations. From scorching heatwaves and devastating floods to severe droughts and toxic smog, the country faces a worsening crisis. Yet, climate change remains sidelined in national discourse, only gaining attention when disaster strikes.

A shift from symbolic gestures to decisive action is imperative. Climate change must be treated as a national security priority, requiring stricter environmental laws, heavy fines for polluters, and massive investments in public transport and green infrastructure. Agriculture needs urgent reforms, focusing on water-smart irrigation and drought-resistant crops. The energy sector must accelerate its transition to renewables, while the private sector must be held accountable for carbon emissions.

Education and media also play a crucial role. Comprehensive climate literacy in schools and sustained environmental journalism are necessary to drive awareness and action. International cooperation through climate finance and green debt relief must also be expanded.

Pakistan’s survival depends on treating climate change as the defining crisis of our time. The choice is clear: act now or face an increasingly uninhabitable future.

Source: Dawn