No-Trust motion: 28 MNAs ‘defect’ from ruling PTI

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties have started revealing their trump cards ahead of the no-confidence motion as 28 MNAs belonging to ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf have seemed to change their loyalties, on Thursday.

Citing its sources, the local news channel reported that 17 MNAs have promised their allegiance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, 8 with Pakistan People’s Party and three with JUI-F.

Reportedly, three PTI federal ministers are also ready to jump the sinking ship of prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources, PTI members who are currently staying at the Sindh House include Raja Riaz, Nawab Sher Waseer, Rana Qasim Noon, Ghaffar Wattoo, Noor Alam Khan, Riaz Mazari, Basit Bukhari, Khawaja Sheraz, Ahmad Hasan Dehar, Nuzhat Pathan, Ramesh Kumar, and Wajeeha Akram.

Sources added that a list containing the names of the MNAs staying at the Sindh House has been sent to PM Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, MNA member Ramesh Kumar, who is also staying at the Sindh House, has announced that he has parted ways with the PTI.

Kumar has claimed that three federal ministers have quit the ruling PTI. He, however, did not reveal the names of the ministers.,

Earlier today, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the government was “planning strong action” against alleged horse-trading and detention of MNAs at Sindh House.

In a video shared by the PTI on Twitter, he said the government has received information that a large amount of money had been shifted to Sindh House, which he termed the “capital of horse-trading at the moment”.

“Information has been received that a lot of money has been shifted to Sindh House, police have been called to detain people and it is the horse-trading capital right now. It is very unfortunate. We had gotten rid of this menace with great difficulty.

“The way marketplaces have been set up is against the Constitution and tantamount to playing with the country’s future. This is why we are planning strong action on this,” the minister said.

However, Election Commission of Pakistan has also categorically denied any action against the defected MNAs till the vote of no-confidence is not being held.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also called an emergency meeting with its law team with Law Minister Farogh Nasim also present.

Talking senior anchorperson of 24News Nasim Zahra, PTI disgruntled member Raja Riaz said their communication with the government has been completely ended as the government was trying to contact them but they are not answering their calls.

He said that government may stage an attack on Sindh House where most of the defected MNAs are residing.

Raja Riaz said their decision was final and they could not back those who did not fulfil their promises.

He said Jehangir Tareen group was with them. He rejected the claim that they were bribed and said instead thy are going to vote according to their conscience.

Riaz further said that if Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the guarantee that no police action would be taken against the MNAs irrespective of their decision regarding the vote, he was ready to move to Parliament Lodges from the Sindh House.

Another PTI MNA, Noor Alam Khan, who was also at Sindh House, said that he was “very disappointed” to know of allegations being levelled against dissident lawmakers. “When we came to Imran Khan sahab and had voted for him, were we given Rs200m then? When we voted for the speaker did we get 200m then?”

A fourth PTI MNA who was at Sindh House and aired his grievances against the party was Basit Bukhari.

MNA Malik Nawab Sher Waseer said he would not contest the next general elections on a PTI ticket.