No-trust motion will be successful: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Opposition Leader in National Assembly and President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said the no-confidence motion will be succeeded.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Shehbaz Sharif alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan is involved in a vicious conspiracy to divide the nation instead of conceding defeat.

Shehbaz advised Imran Khan not to try to sabotage the proceedings of Parliament in an unconstitutional manner. “For the prestigious and entity, I refused the United States to take USAID”, Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz said it is expected that the right to vote will be given under the decision of the Supreme Court. Imran Khan is inciting his followers, alleged Shehbaz Sharif.

The Opposition Leader in National Assembly said that after the defeat, Imran Khan will have to answer.

Shehbaz alleged the government is directly clashing with the constitution. He claimed Imran Khan is conspiring to divide the nation instead of conceding defeat. He said the government is taking a stand against the constitution and law. He asked the premier, what discussions were made, during his meeting with the Chief of Army Staff.

Clarifying his statement, Shehbaz said “Beggars cannot be choosers”. He said that without financial independence, true freedom can never be achieved.

