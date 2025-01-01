No visit by Trump to Pakistan ‘scheduled at this time’ — White House official

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: No visit to Pakistan by US President Donald Trump has been scheduled, a White House official confirmed on Thursday, contradicting media reports in Pakistan that claimed he would arrive in the country in mid-September.

At least two Pakistani media outlets had reported that Trump was expected to visit Islamabad around September 18. The reports fueled speculation about a possible South Asia tour that could include a rare presidential trip to Pakistan.

However, Trump is already scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom from September 17 to 19, where he is expected to meet members of the royal family and participate in events hosted by Buckingham Palace, according to a previously issued statement from the palace.

Separately, Indian media have reported that Trump may also stop in New Delhi in September, though exact dates have not been confirmed by the White House.

In response to an private channel query regarding a potential Pakistan visit, the White House said on background:

“A trip to Pakistan has not been scheduled at this time.”

Geo and ARY news channels had said earlier on Thursday that Trump was expected to visit Pakistan in September. But both later withdrew their reports.

If Trump does end up visiting Pakistan, it would be his first to Pakistan as president and the first by a US president since George W. Bush’s trip to Islamabad in 2006.

US-Pakistan relations saw a major boost when Trump hosted Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House last month in an unprecedented lunch meeting.