No weapon can suppress determination of Kashmiris: DG ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said on Saturday that no weapon can suppress the determination of Kashmiris, adding that the struggle of Kashmiris will succeed.

The DG ISPR in a tweet said that the use of cluster bombs by the Indian army, in violation of international conventions, is condemnable.

“Use of cluster bombs by Indian Army violating international conventions is condemnable. No weapon can suppress determination of Kashmiris to get their right of self determination. Kashmir runs in blood of every Pakistani. Indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris shall succeed,IA,” he tweeted.

Recently, the Indian government warned of the threat of “terror” attacks in the occupied valley.

Using the threats as justification, the Indian government called in thousands of military reinforcements to the Himalayan territory. The Indian government has admitted that 10,000 extra troops were sent to Occupied Kashmir a week ago, but media reports Friday said a further 25,000 had been ordered there. The government has declined to say how many are in the new reinforcements.

Threat to scrap Occupied Kashmir’s special status

Kashmir politicians have raised fears that the additional troops are a sign that the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government could carry out a threat to scrap Occupied Kashmir’s special status under the Indian constitution.

Recent official orders, including the one on Friday, have triggered rumours that the BJP government is planning to remove Article 35A, which prevents people from outside buying property or claiming government jobs in Occupier Kashmir.

Political leaders in the territory have warned that cancelling constitutionally guaranteed rights could spark unrest.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said India “has chosen territory over people”, and “seems to be preparing to rob them (Kashmiris) of whatever little is left to protect their unique identity”.

“Such a move will have catastrophic consequences and push Kashmiris to the brink,” she said on social media.