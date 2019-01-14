Nobel Prize winner Nadia Murad is building a hospital for survivors of sexual violence

SINJAR: Murad is a survivor of sexual violence at the hands of Islamic States militants herself.

Nadia Murad, the Yazidi human rights activist who won this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, has announced that she will use her $1 million award to build a hospital for victims of sexual abuse in her hometown of Sinjar, Iraq, Reuters reports.

“With the money I got from the Nobel Peace Prize, I will build a hospital in Sinjar to treat ill people, mainly widows and women who were exposed to sexual abuses by Islamic State militants,” she told a large crowd in Sinjar on Dec. 14, Reuters reports.

Courtesy: (Globalcitizen.org)